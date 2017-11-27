More Videos

Young blind woman needs laptop to help with her studies

Young blind woman needs laptop to help with her studies

  • Family of baby with rare genetic disorder is in need of some help this holiday season

    Family of baby with rare genetic disorder in need of some help this holiday season Baby JJ, age 20-months, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called x-linked myotubular myopathy. JJ requires around the clock care at home. His mother had to quit her job as a nurse to provide the best home care for him. The family was just getting by until Hurricane Irma blew through South Florida. Now they are in need of some help.

Wish comes true for North Miami Beach blind woman

Frances Alvarez had her Wish Book wish come true when a generous donor gave over $3,000 to purchase a very special computer for the her, to help her see and hear printed material. Alvarez, almost completely blind since the age of 10, can not see well enough to read anything on her own and was very reliant on her parents.

Family with disabled son is scraping by

Caring for Javier Gonzalez, a 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, is a full-time job for his stepmother, Arlin Perez. The family, which lives paycheck-to-paycheck, wants to renovate their bathroom to make it easier to care for Javi, but doesn’t have the money to do it.