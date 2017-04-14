Florida Travel

April 14, 2017 6:29 PM

SeaWorld’s Kraken coaster closing, coming back as virtual reality coaster

By Marjie Lambert

mlambert@miamiherald.com

Kraken, SeaWorld’s oldest roller coaster, will close on Monday for two months so it can be outfitted with virtual reality gear that will transform the high-rise ride into an undersea adventure.

When Kraken reopens on June 16, riders will have the option of wearing virtual reality googles that will take them though a crack in the sea floor and into the prehistoric ocean where the sea monster Kraken lives. They’ll also have the option of riding the coaster the old-fashioned way, google-free. Either way, they’ll be riding the same track in the same cars on different adventures.

Kraken, which opened at SeaWorld in 2000, climbs to 150 feet and turns riders upside down seven times.

