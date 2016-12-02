New Kennedy Space Center exhibit asks: What is a hero?

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

2:04 Sasha Barkov ends drought, Florida Panthers beat Wings again

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:47 Castro caravan passes through Santa Clara in central Cuba (Spanish)

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

1:51 Trump's White House

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams