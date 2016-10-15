Legoland’s Ninjago World to open in January; Disney presents a princess, new holiday show

Legoland Florida will open Lego Ninjago World, a martial arts kingdom, on Jan. 12, the park announced Friday.
The new ninja-inspired kingdom will be based on a line of Lego building sets and the TV show “Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.” Its centerpiece will be a ride during which guests use ninja hand moves to blast fireballs at villains as their cars pass by 3D computer animation screens.
A separate but related attraction will be ninja training, where guests will hone their skills, including how to make the hand moves, in preparation for the ride. Kai and Nya, brother and sister ninja characters, will meet and greet guests. And the land will have a store stocked with Ninjago building sets, clothing and other items.
Legoland unveiled plans for Ninjago World earlier, but had not set an opening date. The new land will be located between the Coastersaurus roller coaster and the Lego City area.
Also on Friday, Walt Disney World said Princess Elena of Avalor will hold meet-and-greets at Magic Kingdom starting Nov. 24, while Hollywood Studios will launch a new holiday show Nov. 14.
Princess Elena, the first Disney princess inspired by Latin cultures, will greet guests at Princess Fairytale Hall, and at least at first will be paired with Cinderella. Fans can choose to meet either Elena and Cinderella or Rapunzel and Tiana.
At Hollywood Studios, the nighttime holiday show “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” will dispatch Disney animated characters led by elves Wayne and Lanny to get Santa back to the North Pole by Christmas Eve. The show, on and over the façade of the Chinese Theater, will feature projections, fireworks, snow and holiday music. It will run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31.
Comments