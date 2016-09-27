SeaWorld’s Kraken roller coaster to go virtual

0:22 Cobra's Curse to open at Busch Gardens in Tampa Pause

2:21 Rivers of Light coming soon to Animal Kingdom

2:45 Jedi Training Academy updated at Disney's Hollywood Studios

0:21 Soarin' Around The World to open at Epcot

3:56 SeaWorld and Guy Harvey partner for exhibit for new Mako coaster

1:13 Here's what it's like to ride SeaWorld's new roller coaster

0:53 SeaWorld's manatee rehab area opens for viewing

0:19 Florida Department of Health discussed withholding location of mosquito traps

2:11 Parents encourage EKG screenings for high school athletes

1:55 Florida Panthers open preseason with 4-1 victory over Nashville Predators