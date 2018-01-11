Shaquille O’Neal will be an officer — again. But this time he’s moved up in rank.

First, Shaquille O’Neal became a reserve police officer for Doral and Miami Beach.
But now, the former Miami Heat star’s desire to move up in rank is coming true.
On Thursday, Carnival Cruise Line’s president, Christine Duffy, announced O’Neal would become the company’s “chief fun officer.”
“We at Carnival, we take our mission to be America’s most fun vacation very seriously. So, I’m making changes at the top, effective immediately,” Duffy said.
In a video posted on Twitter, O’Neal appears in a gray suit and red tie ready for work. The 7-foot-1 man proceeded to play duck, duck, goose and round of tag.
“This is real, people! This is happening!,” O’Neal said on Twitter late Thursday.
At the end of the video, O’Neal interrupts Duffy as she’s about to elaborate on the “serious impact” Shaq will make.
“President Duffy, I turned the conference room into a ball pit,” he says. “Marco Polo in 15 [minutes].”
Got some big news to share with you guys. This is real, people! This is happening! @CarnivalCruise #CarnivalAmbassador #ChooseFun pic.twitter.com/y8PGy8Spns— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 12, 2018
Carnival launched a new marketing campaign called “Choose Fun” earlier this week.
The goal?
“To connect the same activities that vacationers enjoy on land with those offered on board on a one-to-one personalized level,” the company said in a statement Monday. “Choose Fun is designed to attract those who have never cruised, but share the same values and passions.”
O’Neal has served as reserve police officer in Doral, at the Port of Los Angeles police department; the Miami Beach Police Department, Tempe Police Department in Arizona, and the Golden Beach police department.
He’s also starred in countless commercials for Burger King, Icy Hot, Taco Bell and dozens of other major companies.
