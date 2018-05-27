A new name in Star Wars lore: village at Galaxy's Edge, home to rogues and smugglers

Star Wars fans learned a little more Sunday about the story behind the settlement where Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will be located when it opens in about a year and a half.
The village is called Black Spire Outpost, named for the petrified remains of its towering ancient trees. It is the largest settlement on the planet Batuu, a remote planet on the Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy that hasn’t been seen before in Star Wars lore.
Disney, which has been dribbling out bits of information about the new land, spun out this newest piece of the story during a panel discussion Sunday at Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Hollywood Studios.
“Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space. Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for the galaxy’s most colorful — and notorious — characters,” according to an item posted Sunday night on the Disney Parks blog.
“Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet. To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself.”
Disney announced last week that Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando will open in late fall 2019. The California version will open first, in summer 2019.
Galaxy’s Edge will cover about 14 acres in the park and will include two rides — one on the Millennium Falcon and the other on a star destroyer during a battle — plus a themed shop and restaurant.
