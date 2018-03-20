Listeria in the cat food ends a quiet two weeks for the pet food industry.

A clean two weeks for the pet food industry as far as food safety ended Tuesday with listeria recalls of Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken and Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe.
Radagast Pet Food’s FDA-posted recall notice says the Ohio Department of Agriculture tested several tubs of Raw Diet cat food. While no E. coli or salmonella were found, listeria was found in two tubs.
A listeria contamination can cause a pet to suffer from diarrhea, fever, anorexia, muscle or respiratory problems. Humans can get listeria by handling food with listeria or surfaces the food has touched that haven’t been well cleaned. That can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, cramping and worse.
“An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die,” the Centers for Disease Control website says. “The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.”
One lot each of the chicken and turkey, each with 8-ounce, 16-ounce and 24-ounce packages, is getting recalled.
For the turkey, lot No. 62926 with a best by date of May 3, 2019 went to independent pet retail stores in Florida, New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington. Some of the stores might still have the turkey on their shelves. The lot code is on the container bottom.
The chicken recalled lot is No. 62762 with a best by date of Oct. 19, 2018. Last May, it went to distributors in California, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and out to retailers from there. The lot code is on the lid.
Customers can toss the products or return them to the pet store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Radagast at 503-736-4649, Monday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time or go to the company website.
