A dog treat salmonella recall expands from one product to 24 and now covers one year.

Redbarn expanded February’s salmonella-caused recall of 7-inch Bully Sticks to include all lots of 24 dog treat products made from March 2017 through last month.
The recall’s massive morphing bashes another bruise on a dog food industry battered by salmonella and listeria recalls over the last 28 days as well as the pentobarbital recall of Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits and other canned brands back to 2016.
Redbarn blamed its salmonella issue on a raw material from a supplier. The Colorado Department of Agriculture found salmonella in 7-inch Bully Sticks before the original recall, the expansion notice says, “We came to this decision after being notified that the FDA tested a different lot of raw material from this supplier at Redbarn and it tested positive for salmonella.”
While a Redbarn spokesperson Allison Arcos wouldn’t disclose the supplier’s name in a Thursday afternoon phone call with The Miami Herald, she did say they cut their relationship with the supplier after the February recall. Redbarn began using this supplier in March 2017, which is why the recall goes back that far.
“We’ve hired microbiologists to look through our supplier approval process to let us know how to make it more stringent,” Arcos said.
Pets can get salmonella from contaminated food and suffer from lethargy, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and fever and can be carriers of the contamination. As was seen with Raws for Paws ground turkey in February, humans can get salmonella from handling the food or surfaces that have touched the food.
People with salmonella, especially the young and the elderly, can suffer the aforementioned symptoms and, occasionally, worse: urinary tract infections, arterial infections, endocarditis.
All the products covered in this recall will have “BC” at the end of the best by date. The brands covered are:
▪ Redbarn Bully Sticks of lengths 5, 7, 9, 30 and 36 inches; three packs and six packs of the 7-inch sticks; one-pound bags of 9-inch Bully Sticks; 7-inch Steer Sticks; 10 packs of 5-inch Steer Sticks and six packs of Steer Sticks.
▪ Good Lovin 5-inch Bully Sticks; 7-inch Bully Sticks; XL Bully; six pack Bully Sticks; and 10 pack Steer Sticks.
▪ Prime Cuts 7-inch Bully Stick, three pack of 7-inch Bully Sticks.
▪ Time for Joy Holliday 7-inch Bully.
▪ Chewy Louie 7-inch Bully Stick
▪ Dentley’s 7-inch Bully Stick.
Customers with questions can call Redbarn at 1-800-775-3849, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 a.m., Eastern time or e-mail the company at info@redbarninc.com.
