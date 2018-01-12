This dog trekked 20 miles to her former owners. Their rejection didn’t stop her.

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. The death toll rose to 17 on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Los Angeles Times. NOTE: There is no audio in this clip.