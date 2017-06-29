COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals

Actor Edward James Olmos and his four-legged friend Moe want you to know that for animals, fireworks aren't festive—they're frightening and sometimes fatal.
PETA Latino
All about the dog flu

Pets

All about the dog flu

Learn more about canine influenza and how to avoid it. Florida has its first outbreak of dog flu, with cases identified in DeLand and Perry. For more information visit petMD at www.petmd.com

Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

Pets

Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet people who are showing two of the breeds.

Your dog remembers

Pets

Your dog remembers

Researchers are investigating whether dogs share a more complex kind of memory like humans and a few other animals.

Veterinarian removes brain parasite from kitten's nose (Graphic Content)

Pets

Veterinarian removes brain parasite from kitten's nose (Graphic Content)

A stray kitten is recovering after an Omaha, Nebraska veterinarian removed a brain parasite from its nose. Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) released footage on Facebook showing the enormous Cuterebra larva being removed. The Cuterebra fly is a large, non-biting, fat fly that lays its eggs near rodent or rabbit burrows on grass, rocks and vegetation. According to NHS, the Cuterebra do not "seek out animals," but its eggs will attach and hatch in an animal in response to the body heat of a passing host.

Help protect gopher tortoises

Pets

Help protect gopher tortoises

The tortoise and its burrow are protected by state law. If one lives in your yard, keep dogs and children away from the burrow. While driving, keep an eye out for these slow-moving creatures on roads. Please give them time to cross.

Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

National

Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

Customers were met with a swarm of mayflies covering practically everything at a Shell gas station in Beattyville, Kentucky on Tuesday night. One said that this happens about twice a year in the town bordered by the North Fork Kentucky River.

Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland

National

Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights

Politics

College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?

Entertainment Videos