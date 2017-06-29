COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals

A stray kitten is recovering after an Omaha, Nebraska veterinarian removed a brain parasite from its nose. Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) released footage on Facebook showing the enormous Cuterebra larva being removed. The Cuterebra fly is a large, non-biting, fat fly that lays its eggs near rodent or rabbit burrows on grass, rocks and vegetation. According to NHS, the Cuterebra do not "seek out animals," but its eggs will attach and hatch in an animal in response to the body heat of a passing host.