A Siberian Husky staged an escape attempt from a pet hospital in China. Surveillance video shows him prying open his cage door with his mouth, and even letting out a couple of his canine friends. The dog made no attempt to set the cats free.
Steven Mnuchin was sworn in as the next treasury secretary on Monday night despite objections by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank. President Donald Trump made remarks about Mnuchin before the swearing in.
California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.