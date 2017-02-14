Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet people who are showing two of the breeds.
AP

World

Dog attempts great escape from vet

A Siberian Husky staged an escape attempt from a pet hospital in China. Surveillance video shows him prying open his cage door with his mouth, and even letting out a couple of his canine friends. The dog made no attempt to set the cats free.

Politics

Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

Steven Mnuchin was sworn in as the next treasury secretary on Monday night despite objections by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank. President Donald Trump made remarks about Mnuchin before the swearing in.

National

Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.

Entertainment Videos