Dog food containing a little too much iron (or some metal) gets recalled

PetSmart doesn’t want your pet choking on metal, so it has recalled some of its dog food.
Cans of Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground are being recalled because of what PetSmart calls “metal contamination that could be a choking hazard to your pets.” The pet store chain said the food’s manufacturer told them of consumer complaints.
The 13.2-ounce cans in the recall were sold online and nationwide in PetSmart stores between Oct. 10 and Feb. 7, have a best by date of Aug. 5, 2019, and are from Lot No. 1759338. The company says consumers should stop feeding pets the food and return unused cans to PetSmart stores for a full refund.
Consumers with any questions should call PetSmart at 888-839-9638, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
