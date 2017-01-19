They lived as food-in-waiting. Now, they can live to be waited on & fed

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:35 Martha Stewart's advice to her younger self in Miami

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing

1:51 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County

1:06 Obama addresses “wet foot, dry foot” policy decision at final press conference

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell