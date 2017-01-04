Lacking a key vitamin, some cat food runs out of lives -- even 9Lives.

Maybe Morris knew what he was doing.
The famously finicky cat of the 9Lives commercials might feel vindicated after lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty got recalled by parent company J.M. Smucker after the company found low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1). Thiamine is a key nutrient for cats.
“Thiamine deficiency results in serious symptoms, many of which are neurological in origin,” the PetMD website says.
The recall snares these nine 9Lives varieties sold between December 20 and Tuesday — Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, Meaty Pate Super Supper, Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood, Meaty Page with Chicken and Tuna, Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish and Seafood Poultry Variety Pack.
Five Special Kitty flavors were recalled: Beef and Liver Dinner, Classic Tuna Dinner, Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap and Super Supper. From the EverPet brand, only its Mixed Grill Dinner was recalled.
Consumers can find the full list of the can sizes and lot numbers here.
Consumers with these cans are asked to cease feeding the food to your kitties and call 1-800-828-9980, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday or e-mailing consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
