The perils of pinatas

More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 2:25 How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 0:58 National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years 0:26 Wintry storm brings snow to Tallahassee 0:43 Attempted execution caught on surveillance video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald