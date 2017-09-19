In the aftermath of a hurricane, some relationships hit a rough storm

Traffic comes to a halt at the first checkpoint on U.S. 1 as Keys residents try to make their way back on home on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. They had evacuated and could not return for more than a week due to the debris in the Keys. Traffic, coupled with the other stresses of hurricanes, can take their toll on relationships. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com