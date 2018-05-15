The horror of a chainsaw that keeps running after being turned off got 1 million recalled

Harbor Freight Tools recalled 1,020,000 chainsaws because of a malfunction that makes them sound like the featured weapon in a slasher movie — they can cut people by running even after being turned off.
The exact problem with Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric 14-inch chainsaws, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: "The power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the “off” position, posing a serious injury hazard to the operator."
And this isn't an idle concern: "Harbor Freight Tools has received 15 reports of chainsaws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches."
This covers model Nos. 67255 and 61592 of Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric chainsaws, which were sold from May 2009 through February in Harbor Freight Tools stores or online at harborfreight.com. The Portland and One Stop Gardens chainsaws are green and black while the Chicago Electric chainsaws are red and black.
Harbor Freight isn't offering refunds, but rather replacement. Consumers are asked to return the chainsaws to their local Harbor Freight Tools dealer to swap it out for a chainsaw that definitely will turn off when the power switch is put on "off."
The USPC recall notice says replacement chainsaws have been available since May 1, but the Harbor Freight website says they won't be available until Monday, May 21.
Anyone with questions can call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time; email recall@harborfreight.com; or go to the company website's chainsaw recall notice.
