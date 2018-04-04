Vornado's VH101 Space Heaters have been recalled
Vornado's VH101 Space Heaters have been recalled

The 350,000 space heaters recalled might burn a room instead of just heating it

By David J. Neal

April 04, 2018 04:35 PM

Vornado recalled 350,000 space heaters that have the potential to go from warming electricity to burning flame.

The problem with the VH101 Personal Vortex heaters, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: "The electric space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards."

And Vornado has heard about this happening with 15 VH101 Personal Vortex space heaters.

The heaters were sold from 2009 through last month both online through various retailers including Amazon.com and in brick-and-mortar stores such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Target and Menard's. Customers should stop using the heaters and contact Vornado for a full refund or replacement.

Consumers can call Vornado at 855-215-5131, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p..m., Eastern time or go to the Vornado website.

