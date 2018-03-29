Recalled 2.5 million bulbs provide light. They might also shatter, cut and burn.

About 2.5 million halogen light bulbs were recalled Thursday by H-E-B because they can go from lighting a room to lighting something on fire.
The exact problem with GTC Natural Light halogen bulbs, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The halogen light bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards to consumers.”
And this isn’t an idle concern. H-E-B has “received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.”
GTC is H-E-B’s store brand light bulb, sold at H-E-B stores and heb.com. The bulbs were sold in packs of two or four, in clear or soft white and in wattages of 25, 40, 60, 75 or 100. Consumers should dump the bulbs or return them for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can call H-E-B at 800-432-3113, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
