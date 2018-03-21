Almost 500,000 smoke alarms recalled for the simplest of reasons

Kidde posted a recall of 452,000 dual sensor smoke alarms in the United States and 40,000 in Canada on Wednesday for the most basic reason: They might not let you know there’s a fire starting in your home.
The full explanation of the problem with models PI2010 and PI9010, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.”
Kidde made a 44-year recall of potentially faulty fire extinguishers just four months ago.
Both models were sold from September 2016 through October 2017 in big box stores nationwide such as The Home Depot, Walmart, Menards and online through Amazon.com and the company’s website.
Kidde wants consumers to take down the smoke alarm and look through the side opening. Customers who see a yellow cap shouldn’t try to take the alarm apart or do repair. They should contact Kidde to request a free replacement smoke alarm, but toss the current smoke alarm only after getting the replacement.
Customers who don’t see a yellow cap can put the smoke alarm back up and go on with their days as normal.
Kidde can be reached at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Or, consumers can go to the company website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
