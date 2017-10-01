Home & Garden

This grill can cook you. Here’s why 26,000 are on the recall list

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 01, 2017 7:28 AM

Grilling usually means food getting the heat, not singed arms and burning hair. Reports of injuries spurred Saber to recall nearly 26,000 gas grills and 3,500 warranty parts and conversion kits.

The blame lies with the liquid propane regulator.

“The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice states.

Saber Grills admits to hearing about 35 regulators malfunctioning, “including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.”

This involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code between 1120 and 1344. They’re on Saber grill model number R33CC0312; R33CC0012; R33CC0012-A1; R33CC0012-A2; R50CC0312; R50CC0612; R50SC0012; R50SC0012-A1; R50SC0012-A2; R67SC0012; R67SC0012-A1; and R67SC0012-A2. Grill model R50CC1715 could have it as a replacement regulator. The regulators also came in liquid propane conversion kits or could’ve been a warranty service part.

To find the grill model numbers, look on the underside of the grease tray. To find the regulator model number, look at the center of the regulator.

Saber is offering a repair, not a refund. Consumers can call the company at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Satruady.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

