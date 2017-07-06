Home Depot-sold chandeliers can’t handle the light, get recalled

For the second time in a six days, dangerous lighting fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled.
Wednesday, Panama-based Lumicentro Internacional recalled about 10,500 Hampton Bay 3-Light and Home Decorators Collection 4-Light Crystal Chandeliers because the 50-watt halogen lights apparently are too hot for the fixture to handle.
“There have been 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burned, or overheating in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of the unit catching fire,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice admits.
No injuries were reported, though, which means the chandeliers have caused one less head laceration, one less arm laceration and one less arm burn than the 64,200 Home Decorators Collection Three-Light and Four-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures recalled last week by Design Solutions International. DSI received 108 reports of the glass shades falling off the wall.
The chandeliers’ model numbers, found on the top of the units, are 03179-4 for the Hampton Bay brand and 19161-4 for the Home Decorators Collection brand. Home Depots in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands sold the Hampton Bay chandeliers from September 2013 through February. The big box hardware stores’ locations in the 50 states sold the Home Decorators Collection chandeliers from October 2015 through February.
Lumicentro wants consumers to take down the 16-pound chandeliers and contact the company at 888-356-6430 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or online. Lumicentro plans to send an upgrade kit with five-watt LED bulbs, suction cup, installation manual and warning labels that specify the fixture is rated only for maximum 6.5-watt LED bulbs.
Unstated in the recall notice: Customers can return the chandeliers to Home Depot for a refund. Contact the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at (800) 638-2772 if there’s a problem with the return.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments