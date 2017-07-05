CNET: Best home security cameras of 2017

Let's face it: these days the security of your home can be a concern. If you'd like to keep an eye on things no matter where you are, these four connected security cams can do the job and give you some peace of mind.
Icontrol Networks Piper NV
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/products/icontrol-networks-piper-nv/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (Outstanding)
The good: From setup to shutdown, Icontrol Networks' $279 Piper NV all-in-one security device was an absolute delight to use.
The bad: You'll spend more upfront than some other standalone security options. It doesn't have an IFTTT channel or offer partnerships with third-party brands beyond its basic Z-Wave integrations.
The cost: $279.99 to $377.99
The bottom line: For easy, seamless DIY home security and automation integration, look no further than the Piper NV.
Nest Cam Indoor
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/products/nest-cam/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (Outstanding)
The good: Nest Cam's high-resolution video (1080p), magnetic base, pivoting stand and updated app make this DIY device an improvement over Dropcam Pro – and many other DIY cameras.
The bad: Like Dropcam Pro, Nest Cam is still just a webcam at heart. While it does offer security features like opt-in motion and sound alerts, they aren't especially useful since you can only receive one notification every 30 minutes.
The cost: $174.82 to $199.99
The bottom line: Given that Nest Cam and Dropcam Pro are pretty similar, it doesn't make a lot of sense for existing users to replace their Pro. But, budding DIYers searching for a high-res live streaming camera really can't beat Nest Cam.
Canary Flex
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/products/canary-flex/review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: Canary's Flex installs fast, it's well designed and its app is easy to navigate. It's also a highly versatile camera that can watch over your house from pretty much anywhere.
The bad: The Flex is limited to 720p HD live streaming, it has a smaller 116-degree field of view and it currently only works with Wink for smart home integrations.
The cost: $169.98 to $199.99
The bottom line: The Canary Flex isn't perfect, but its adaptability, simple app interface and excellent design make it a great choice for anyone who needs a lot of flexibility in their home security setup.
SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/products/skybell-hd-wi-fi-video-doorbell/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: SkyBell's latest Wi-Fi doorbell has a 1080p high-definition resolution, on-demand clip recording and free video storage, as well as an IFTTT channel and integration with Amazon's Alexa Skills Kit and Google/Alphabet's Nest.
The bad: There's no Web interface, it doesn't work directly with Samsung's SmartThings or Wink, and you can't tweak push alert settings or the quality of the video resolution in the app.
The cost: $219.00
The bottom line: The SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell's 1080p resolution and array of third-party integrations set it apart from the pack, including August's impressive Doorbell Cam.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Senior Associate Editor Megan Wollerton and Senior Editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, please visit www.cnet.com.
