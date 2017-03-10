Thousands of table saws recalled after injuries, including a fingernail amputation

Approximately 46,000 Craftsman portable table saws got recalled Tuesday because of a failing that resulted in several injuries, including a partial fingernail amputation.
The metal foldable stand for the table saw can collapse unexpectedly. In addition to about 55 pounds of saw crashing down on a body part, if the saw happens to be in use, unplanned cutting can result.
Rexon, which makes the saw for Sears, has heard of 11 stand collapses resulting in nine injuries, “including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation,” the recall announcement said.
Recalled saws are the 15 amp 10-inch kind, model No. 137.415030. The serial numbers start with RSN and go alphabetically to RSZ; RTZ to RTZ; and RUN to RUT. They were sold by Sears from April 2014 to October 2016.
Consumers are asked to stop using the saw. For a more reliable replacement stand, contact Rexon at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Monday through Friday.
David J. Neal
