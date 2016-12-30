How to make your home feel like a luxurious hotel

Step into nearly any hotel and you will easily notice that hospitality design is hip.
No longer dull, drab and sanitized, hoteliers are going out of their way to make a design statement, especially in their public spaces. The beauty is that many of these designer tips and touches can be translated into residential design and work well in the everyday home.
Here are 10 Design Recipes tips to keep in mind, the next time you are inspired by the decor inside your favorite hotel.
1. Consider purchasing hospitality or commercial grade fabrics. In general they are more durable and can withstand more wear and tear than residential fabrics.
2. Add plenty of light to your space. Public spaces often seem bright and airy because they are well lit with different sources of light.
3. Mix and match. In other words, ditch the set. Instead of purchasing the marching ensemble, have fun with it by mixing and matching your pieces.
4. Be bold with color. Color can add interest and make a space feel cohesive.
5. Consider unconventional wall art. Instead of just traditional canvases, consider wall art that is more three-dimensional and sculptural.
6. Add plenty of seating. Without overcrowding a space, create a layout in your social areas such as your living room, great room or family room that allows for ample seating to entertain family and friends.
7. Shelf dress. Styling the shelves in your kitchen, den or living space can help create an organized and appealing presentation.
8. Look for the unusual. Don’t be afraid to bring in a “wow” piece or two that will spark conversation.
9. Use vignettes. Designing using small groupings of items or vignettes can help create a powerful visual presentation of your favorite things.
10. Use neutral foundation pieces such as your upholstered pieces. A neutral palette will help you be able to create different looks through accessories and accents without having to re-purchase.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com.
Comments