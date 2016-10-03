Design Recipes: How to pick the perfect lighting

Lighting may be one of the most important selections you can make when designing and decorating your home. While adequate lighting truly helps brighten a space and make it more appealing, choosing a signature piece or thoughtful selections that enhance your decor can transform an otherwise dull space into one that stands out.
CEILING LIGHTING
Overhead lighting comes in different types. Pendant, flush mount or semi-flush mount are just a few of the popular options. Which one you select may be dictated by your space.
Pendant lighting - those that hang - typically works best in an entry area or over a dining table or kitchen island. When hanging, be sure to hang high enough so a desired view is not obstructed, as well as ensuring it does not rest too low. Pendant fixtures possibly lend themselves best to making a bold statement in the home. Consider purchasing a signature pendant that will stand out and make a grand statement in your entry or dining space.
Flush mount lights are those in which the fixture is flush with the ceiling surface. Flush mount fixtures are ideal for those spaces in which you may have a low ceiling or which to have lighting that is perhaps minimal or understated.
A semi-flush fixture is a popular choice in entryways or hallways where the desired effect is one in which you may want to make a design statement but don't have the height needed for a hanging fixture. Semi-flush fixtures are those that suspend away from the ceiling surface with a short, limited extension.
WALL SCONCES
Wall sconces have long been a favorite of interior designers and lighting specialists. Typically enhancements to a space as opposed to primary sources of light, wall sconces create the perfect opportunity to bring creativity and even color into your space.
When considering the type of lighting to bring into your home ask yourself, consider these Design Recipes tips.
- Select your lighting based on function, whether you are looking for task lighting, ambient lighting or overall illumination.
- Consider purchasing a signature lighting piece.
- Don't miss out on decor opportunities such as incorporating wall sconces into your space.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
Comments