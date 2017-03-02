Miami Big Brothers Big Sisters program has big effect on ‘littles’ lives

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare Pause

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

2:58 Miami police officer defiant in questioning

0:48 Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

2:08 Inmate tries to choke detention deputy with towel

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers