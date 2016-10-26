With sexual danger lurking at home and online, this group is sending a message

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo Pause

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener

2:01 Homecoming for Vincent Trocheck as Panthers head to Pittsburgh

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:22 UM holds forum on Zika

3:12 Rodney McGruder talks about making the Heat's final roster

2:55 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks on the eve of the Heat's season opener