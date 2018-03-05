Four questions to ask your lip filler consultant

Injectable lip fillers are some of the most popular cosmetic treatments and can help you get that perfect pout. Before you jump right in, it is crucial to choose an experienced, reputable provider and schedule an in-office consultation prior to injections.
During this time, you should be able to explain your goals and any trouble spots that you’d like to address. Your provider will then use the information you provide to create a customized treatment plan.
To help you get the most out of your lip filler consult, jot down these questions to bring to your appointment.
Which filler is right for me?
There are many different kinds of fillers available, but the best dermal fillers for the lips contain hyaluronic acid. Within this category, there are several options to choose from, including Restylane Silk, Juvederm Vollure, and Belotero. The best dermatologists and lip filler providers will be able to choose the most appropriate filler for you based on your natural lip anatomy and goals for your final results.
Keep in mind that hyaluronic acid fillers are temporary and will gradually fade away over the next several months, but permanent and semi-permanent options can leave your lips looking disfigured and out of balance with the rest of your features as you age. For this reason, I only recommend HA fillers in the lips. Another benefit of hyaluronic acid fillers is that they can be dissolved using an enzyme called hyaluronidase, so if you are unhappy with the way your lips look after getting fillers, you can have the product removed.
Are my goals achievable?
In the hands of a skilled provider, lip fillers can achieve some amazing results. Whether your goal is to get a boost of volume for a poutier look or to get a more rounded bow, there are lots of ways that dermal fillers can help you achieve your cosmetic goals. Just like with any other cosmetic procedure, however, there are limitations to what lip fillers can and should do. If your lips are naturally very thin, fillers can give you a more voluminous look within reason. Going too big will result in unnatural and unbalanced lips. It is best to stay on the conservative side, as you can always add more later.
How can I get natural-looking results?
The point of getting lip fillers isn’t to look fake or unnatural, but rather to subtly enhance your lips so that no one can even tell you’ve had fillers. The best way to get natural-looking results is to make sure you’re working with a skilled provider who understands proper lip proportions and has an artistic eye. Don’t be shy about asking how many injections your provider has performed in the past, or to see some before and after photos if available.
How can I decrease side effects from lip fillers?
Dermal fillers are considered “lunchtime procedures” because they don’t require any downtime, but you might experience some side effects such as bruising, swelling, and redness. Ask your provider what you can do to help minimize these side effects after lip fillers. Some of the tips that I share with my patients here in Miami are to use arnica patches before and after injections, avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for at least 10 days before your appointment, and avoid alcohol and strenuous exercise for 24 to 48 hours after injections.
Dr. Leslie Baumann is a board-certified dermatologist, New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Baumann Cosmetic & Research Institute in Miami.
