The Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Makeup Set was one of the products pulled Saturday on asbestos concerns.
Skin Deep

Our makeup tests free of cancer-causing asbestos (so far), fashion chain says

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 29, 2017 04:59 PM

No asbestos here so far, Claire’s tweeted and emailed Friday afternoon.

Claire’s, an international fashion chain for girls, pulled nine makeup items off the market Saturday after Providence, Rhode Island’s NBC10 reported independent lab testing funded by a mother and the law firm at which she works turned up tremolite asbestos in 17 items from nine states. That’s the asbestos linked to mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

An email to the Miami Herald from Claire’s reads, “The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free. Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos-free European vendor.

“We will continue to honor returns for any customers remaining uncomfortable.”

These products were pulled:

▪ Ultimate Mega Makeup Set, code 71844

▪ Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48-piece makeup set, code 76094

▪ Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, code 26556

▪ Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, code 11767

▪ Rainbow Bedazzled Star Makeup Set, code 20926

▪ Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, code 97275

▪ Mint Glitter Makeup Set, code 74769

▪ Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Makeup Set, code 21044

▪ Pink Glitter Palette with eyeshadow & lip gloss, code 97276

Customers can call Claire’s with any questions at 800-804-7194 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

