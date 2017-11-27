Stocking stuffers and Hanukkah gifts to keep your lips, hands from drying out

Choosing the last-minute stocking stuffers was always my job in the family growing up because I always had a particular interest in skincare and cosmetics. Now that I am a dermatologist, my family, friends and patients are always asking me for ideas. This is my advice for the best stocking stuffers and Hanukkah gifts for 2017.
This year, it is all about lips. COOLA touts three amazing organic SPF travel sets, but my favorite is their 4-piece Signature Classic Travel Kit ($40). Their products protect and nurture your skin with essential vitamins and antioxidants.
If you plan to leave Miami’s humid climate for a drier one during winter break, Fresh’s Sugar Lip Beauty Box ($45) is a nice hydrator that contains SPF. This gorgeous set contains six nourishing lip treatments in a reusable tin. They’re the perfect size for a purse or clutch and the color choices are beautiful. Pro Tip: Use a lip liner when you want a bolder look.
If you or your gift recipient is a man, an Accutane patient, or anyone with dry lips who does not want color, try Fix My Skin Healing Balm. It was invented by a dermatologist specifically for Accutane patients. It can be found online. Look at fixmyskin.com or skintypesolutions.com.
Hands also suffer in the winter, especially when you fly, go to a drier climate or wash your hands a lot while cooking and cleaning.
L’Occitane always has great hand moisturizer gift sets. This year, I like their holiday hand cream trio. The Jurlique Nourishing Hands Ritual Kit is my other favorite for dehydrated hands. I personally moisturize my hands with a cream sold only by doctors called Zerafite Body Cream. If frequent hand washing is drying your gift recipient’s hands, use what doctors use to wash their hands a thousand times a day. It is called GCP Pre-Post Treatment Cleanser and is sold by dermatologists and plastic surgeons who use it to clean the skin prior to injectable procedures. If you need a hand-washing product but cannot get to your dermatologist’s office, look at the Gel Hand Wash by Method sold at many stores including Publix, Whole Foods and Target. It has high amounts of soothing glycerin and fewer sulfates. I like the French lavender one, but there are many good choices.
I hope these gift suggestions help you get ready for the holidays. Stay tuned for gift suggestions in my next column. In January I will talk about the best new products launched in 2017. Happy Holidays!
Dr. Leslie Baumann is a board-certified dermatologist, New York Times bestselling author and CEO of Baumann Cosmetic & Research Institute in Miami.
