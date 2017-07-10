Prescriptions too costly? How’s how to get cheaper meds

Studies show that 1 in 3 prescriptions written by dermatologists are never filled by the patient. One of the biggest reasons is the cost of these medications, which are not always covered by insurance.
However, if you do not use your prescribed medications, you won’t see the improvements in the tone and texture of your skin. So here is how to lower your medication costs and start seeing results.
1. Look into Over-the-Counter Medications In some cases, the over-the-counter equivalent to the medication that your doctor prescribed will work just as well, but for a much lower price. Retinol is just one example of an over-the-counter option that can work just as well as the prescription tretinoin and is far cheaper. Many dermatologists sell over-the-counter retinol in their offices, so asking about this option could save you money and a trip to the pharmacy.
2. Ask Your Doctor for a Coupon Card Your doctor may also have coupons for the medications that he or she has prescribed, so it’s worth asking to see if this might be the case for the prescriptions you need.
3. Visit Company Websites for Coupon Cards Rhofade, a new prescription cream for rosacea sufferers, offers a savings program when you sign up on its website. Depending on your insurance coverage, you could pay as little as $35 for four Rhofade prescriptions when you sign up.
Jublia and Eucrisa also have savings cards that you can use when you shop at participating pharmacies. Before getting your prescription filled, it’s worth checking online to see what options are out there.
4. Download Smartphone Apps These days, whatever you need, there’s probably an app for it. To regularly save on your prescriptions, try downloading a smartphone app like GoodRx, which not only helps you find coupons for your medications but it also compares prices for you so you can go to the pharmacy that sells it the cheapest.
You might also want to download drugstore apps, which typically feature weekly discounts and help you save money with a loyalty points program.
5. Find Out If Your Doctor Dispenses Prescription Medications Some doctors in Florida sell prescription drugs out of their office, so check with yours. Getting your prescriptions filled from your doctor may be cheaper than going to a pharmacy, plus it could save you the extra trip. Many dermatologists sell prescription steroids, acne medications, and skin lighteners cheaper than can be found at the drugstore.
Dr. Leslie Baumann is a board-certified dermatologist, New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Baumann Cosmetic & Research Institute in Miami.
