How to make your lips lush for Valentine’s Day

Red roses, candy hearts and extra romance are synonymous with Valentine’s Day. If kissing, hand-holding and cuddling are on the agenda, will you be ready when Cupid takes aim? Follow these tips to make it a beautiful Valentine’s Day.
Pucker up
The days of “trout pout” are over, thanks to injectable fillers designed for the lips. Volbella is the latest to receive FDA approval. This hyaluronic acid-based filler is ideal for increasing lip volume and smoothing fine lines around the mouth with little to no bruising.
Give yourself a hand
Frequent handwashing, contact with cleaning supplies and chemicals, and drier winter air can all leave your hands feeling rough. This is an easy problem to fix with some simple changes to your routine. For one, make sure your hand soap isn’t the problem. I recommend GCP Skincare Pre & Post Procedure Cleanser because it effectively disinfects without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Then, be sure to use moisturizer after washing your hands—every time. And wear rubber gloves when washing dishes since detergents are extremely harsh on the skin.
Nourish skin from head to toe
We pay so much attention to the skin on our faces that our bodies often get neglected, including dry skin on the arms, legs and knees, feet and elbows.I’m excited about the launch of the Zerafite Ultra Rich Body Cream because it uses the same barrier-repair technology as the Zerafite facial moisturizer but in a formulation designed for thicker skin from the neck down.
About those sweets…
Treating yourself to a truffle or two is one thing, but eating the entire box can have an aging effect on your skin. Elevated blood sugar levels promote glycation, which is when sugar molecules attach to proteins like collagen and elastin, causing lines and wrinkles. So this Valentine’s Day, ask for roses instead!
