Here’s what to expect in cosmetic treatment trends for the new year

A new year means a fresh start, and 2017 is poised to be a year of change in many aspects of our lives — including cosmetic medicine. Although I don’t have a crystal ball or the ability to predict the future, I am confident that these are going to be the big beauty-improving trends for 2017…
More body contouring
It’s hard to believe that non-invasive fat-melting treatments weren’t even around (at least in the United States) a mere 10 years ago, and that surgical liposuction was the only solution for eliminating stubborn unwanted fat. The first non-invasive body-contouring devices used cold to freeze (and destroy) fat cells, but treatments were painful and often led to unpredictable results and abnormal contours. Then, a variety of heat-based devices came to market. These treatments were extremely painful as well, and resulted in bruising. Finally, an Israeli company developed an ultrasound technology that mechanically destroys fat cells by shaking them—without any discomfort, downtime or side effects for the patient. This changed the fat-melting game, and I believe these devices will continue to get better and better.
New ways to eliminate fat
Last year, the FDA approved Kybella, a completely different, yet extremely effective way to eliminate stubborn fat. This injectable treatment for a double chin has given doctors the ability to dramatically—and non-invasively—improve a very common concern that previously could only be addressed with surgical liposuction. All eyes are sure to be on this emerging area of cosmetic dermatology in 2017 and beyond.
Cosmetic treatments for men
I am seeing more and more male patients, especially for Kybella because they love the increased jawline definition they see once their double chin is gone. This has led to more male patients requesting hyaluronic acid fillers in the jaw to increase the angle of the jaw and optimize this desirable masculine look (studies have shown a correlation between a man’s perceived attractiveness and angularity of the jaw).
I have also seen a rise in hyaluronic acid injections in the fine lines on the forehead. Male patients are more reluctant to use Botox and Dysport in this area because they don’t want to lose movement. Hyaluronic acid injectables can fill in horizontal lines and furrows of the forehead to improve their appearance, and can be combined with lower doses of Botox or Dysport for a natural looking facial appearance and fewer forehead lines.
Fat reduction and anti-aging are just two areas that I expect to see continued growth in. Researchers now better understand the underlying causes of skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, so I’m confident we’ll see advances in treatment. And lastly, I anticipate seeing great strides in skincare, as science begins to look to new technologies and ingredients.
Dr. Leslie Baumann is a board-certified dermatologist and CEO of Baumann Cosmetic & Research Institute in Miami.
