Droopy eyelids? Get a second opinion before undergoing any procedure

Q. I went to see a doctor because I don’t like the way my eyelids look. He informed me that I have to have a blepharoplasty along with a forehead lift. He gave no more options. What do you think?
A. When people have droopy eyelids, there could be several causes behind the condition.
If you have a low brow, that could be one cause. Also you could have excess skin, which causes the eyelids to droop.
As a rule, I try to give patients one procedure to solve the issue. It may be that you need both procedures. Most people can do well with either a forehead lift or a blepharoplasty, but I do not usually do them both together. My suggestion is that you do get a second opinion. I would suggest you see a facial plastic surgeon, plastic surgeon or oculoplastic surgeon.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. Follow him at @CarlosWolfMD
