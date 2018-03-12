Then-U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, at left, is seen talking to the media in Austin in this Oct. 7, 2003, file photo, prior to undergoing surgery on his eyelids. At right, the Majority Leader is seen during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 6, 2004, after a procedure in August to tighten up droopy eyelids.
Then-U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, at left, is seen talking to the media in Austin in this Oct. 7, 2003, file photo, prior to undergoing surgery on his eyelids. At right, the Majority Leader is seen during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 6, 2004, after a procedure in August to tighten up droopy eyelids. MANUEL BALCE CENETA AP
Then-U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, at left, is seen talking to the media in Austin in this Oct. 7, 2003, file photo, prior to undergoing surgery on his eyelids. At right, the Majority Leader is seen during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 6, 2004, after a procedure in August to tighten up droopy eyelids. MANUEL BALCE CENETA AP

Plastic Surgery 101

Droopy eyelids? Get a second opinion before undergoing any procedure

By Carlos Wolf

CWolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com

March 12, 2018 06:29 PM

Q. I went to see a doctor because I don’t like the way my eyelids look. He informed me that I have to have a blepharoplasty along with a forehead lift. He gave no more options. What do you think?

A. When people have droopy eyelids, there could be several causes behind the condition.

If you have a low brow, that could be one cause. Also you could have excess skin, which causes the eyelids to droop.

As a rule, I try to give patients one procedure to solve the issue. It may be that you need both procedures. Most people can do well with either a forehead lift or a blepharoplasty, but I do not usually do them both together. My suggestion is that you do get a second opinion. I would suggest you see a facial plastic surgeon, plastic surgeon or oculoplastic surgeon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. Follow him at @CarlosWolfMD

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

View More Video