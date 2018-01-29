Are there non-surgical treatments for droopy eyebrows?

Q. Dr. Wolf, I have droopy eyebrows and I’m in my mid 20s. I would like to have them elevated but I don’t want to have surgery. Is there any nonsurgical treatment that you can recommend?
A. There are two non-surgical techniques you can use for brow elevation. First, and my favorite one, is Botox or Dysport. Botox and Dysport are neurotoxins that can be used to balance the muscles in the forehead in order to elevate the brows. When choosing a physician to do Botox or Dysport, it is important to find a doctor with significant experience. By injecting in the proper location, the elevator muscles of the forehead strengthened and the brows are lifted. If, however, care is not taken, the brows can become droopy and you will look sad.
Another great way to get brow elevation is the use of facial fillers. Facial fillers are injectable materials used to make the eyebrow appear as if it were elevated. There are a multitude of hyaluronic acids that may be used, which include Restylane, Juvederm and Voluma, to name a few. Another great filler which is calcium based is Radiesse. Most of fillers may last six months up to two years. They are very effective and generally safe when injected properly. If all else fails, you may require a surgical intervention such as a brow lift that may be done in the hairline or behind the hairline safely and with minimal scarring.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com. Follow him at @CarlosWolfMD
