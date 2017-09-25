Beware of reviews praising doctors — they’re often fake news

Q. I want to pick the best facial plastic surgeon or best plastic surgeon for my nose surgery. I checked out many doctors online and they all have great accolades. What are your recommendations?
A. Ignore half the accolades because many of them doctors are buying for a price. I receive at least one or two buying opportunities a week telling me that for several thousand dollars, I could be the top of this or the best of that.
A great majority of these marketing companies are all about giving a certificate and advertising for the doctor as if he or she did anything to deserve it! Often, the “awards” cost several hundred dollars in a beautiful embossed frame!
That said, there are ways to research a doctor. When you interview the doctor, ask him or her how they came about their patient reviews.
In addition, I would read reviews on sites such as realpatientratings. com or realself.com or any similar sites on social media. Understand that doctors cannot make everybody happy, and even if the results are great, the patient is not always happy.
The litmus test is when you actually meet your doctor. Ask him or her about their experience, how many of your procedure he or she does, and have them show you before and after pictures. If they cannot show you before and after pictures because of privacy issues, I would not choose that doctor.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
