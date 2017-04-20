Yes, you can have bags under your eyes in your 20s. Here’s what to do about them.

Q. I always look tired and all my friends tell me that I look sleepy. I am only 28, but is it crazy for me to think that I might need eye surgery?
A. Eye surgery is not only about age. Many people look tired because they either have bags (fat pockets), or indentations around their eyes. These manifestations are not necessarily related to your age but may be genetic. I have many patients who often come in with their parents and when I speak with them, they admit (often under duress) that they have had their eyes done!
Fortunately, because of the many fillers and new philosophy in adding and not removing tissue, your tired look may be corrected with either fillers or fat grafting. Fat grafting is an operation that permanently injects fat from another body part to your under-eye area to improve your appearance. The advantage is that it's permanent, but the disadvantage is that it is surgery. Fillers, on the other hand, do the same thing but require no surgery and may last up to six to 12 months.
Surgery is the next option if you have bags. Because you are relatively young, the surgery may be done from the inside of the eye (transconjunctival), with little or no scars. If, however, you have skin to remove, then you may need an outside incision, which should leave little to no scar if done by the proper physician.
Either procedure has little down time and a high success rate. Embrace the aging process, as it only gets more challenging with age!
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
