How to get rid of that small bump on your nose

Q. I have a small bump on my nose and I would like to have it corrected, but I do not want surgery. Is there anything I can do short of surgery to make this bump go away?
A. Obviously, the most effective way to correct the bump would be to have surgery. If, however, your bump is within a certain parameter, you can use fillers to make it appear less noticeable. Fillers can include any of the hyaluronic acids (HA), which includes Restylane and Juvederm. Radiesse, a calcium-based filler, also works very well.
But the procedure must be done by a highly skilled and experienced injector. Fillers are generally very safe. When injecting near and around the glabella area, which is where the nose connects to the forehead, there have been reported cases of blindness. Blindness is generally a result of an overzealous filling technique and high pressure injections.
That said, many skilled doctors can do this procedure for years without any serious complications. I would highly recommend this for patients who have had rhinoplasty, where the patient has a minor defect that can be filled in to make the nose look even better. These fillers usually last six months to one year, and new HAs are coming out that are lasting up to 16 months.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
