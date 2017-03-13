Here’s the question you need to ask your cosmetic surgeon before going under the knife

Q. I had a rhinoplasty approximately one year ago and I was not completely happy. I went back to my surgeon and he just told me that’s all he could do. I’m still not happy with my results,what do you suggest?
A. I always suggest patients get a second opinion. I often see patients who have had rhinoplasty and are not happy with a minor problem from surgery. I’m usually surprised that the original surgeon did not offer to correct the problem. Sometimes I see patients who wish to have more done, but are not candidates for corrective surgery or had a misconception of what their results should be. This is more a problem of preoperative evaluation and planning.
So how does someone avoid this uncomfortable dilemma? You must pick the right surgeon for you. When going to see a physician for a rhinoplasty, make sure that you like your doctor and that he or she is qualified to do your surgery.
As in your case, going back to a physician who you don’t have a good relationship with will not end well. You should pick a facial plastic surgery or plastic surgeon who specializes in rhinoplasty surgery. Ask him or her the number of rhinoplasties they perform annually and also ask them if they do revision surgeries. In addition, ask your doctor what is his or her policy for repeat surgery if you are not happy with your results.
One more question that will be helpful to ask your physician is how often they need to do revision surgery. Obviously you should also see before and after pictures and evaluate the “happy factor” of patients walking out of the office. Rhinoplasty surgery is one of my favorite operations because of the significant improvement and high satisfaction rate among my patients.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
