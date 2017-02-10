Here’s how you can fix a torn earlobe and still wear earrings at the wedding

Q. I just tore my earlobe and I have a wedding that I need to go to at the end of the month. What are my options?
A. I have a solution for you that will undoubtedly let you wear those beautiful earrings. Your immediate concern should be that you find a doctor who is well versed in repairing earlobes.
It is important that when a torn earlobe is repaired that the edges be turned slightly and that they come together perfectly — so you don’t have a notched appearance. I would definitely not have the emergency room doctor glue them with the fibrin glue as it is rare that they get this right! They often want to do this because of the fee that they can generate or because of the convenience to the patient.
You should either insist that a facial plastic or plastic surgeon repair this in the emergency room or you should call your friends who have had plastic surgery to get a recommendation. Your surgeon can then do a proper repair in their office.
Once you have had your earlobe repaired, you should wait six weeks before you have a re-piercing. Since you don't have that much time, I would recommend having your surgeon leave several stitches in to add support to the tear. Have your surgeon re-pierce your ears through the original incision just for the event and that way you will wear your earrings proudly. After this event, I would continue to have your sutures in for a few more days, take them out, and then return in three to four weeks for re-piercing. Enjoy the wedding!
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
