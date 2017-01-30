Facelifts now involve fat transfers that get rid of pulled look

Q. I’m thinking of having a facelift and I’m petrified because I don’t want to look like I am chasing the wind. Is it possible to have a facelift without getting that look?
A. The aesthetics of doing a facelift and the techniques have changed over the years. In the past, surgeons just wanted to get rid of extra skin and pulled the skin backward.
Today’s surgeons are improving the overall look of the patients by balancing the facial anatomy while employing micro-fat transfer techniques.
The operation usually commences with harvesting fat from the lower body area. This fat is then treated in a way that it can be injected in the mid-face along the temples and other areas of the face that are in need of volume. As patients age, there is a loss of fat, soft tissue atrophy and bone atrophy that makes the face droop.
Fat grafting gives the face more volume to make it look more youthful. This technique allows for less of a “pull” look. Recovery is essentially the same as if no fat were employed; however, some swelling may continue for up to three to six months.
When choosing a physician, make sure you see before and after pictures and that you and the physician are on the same page with respect to what you are looking for aesthetically.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
