Looking for a new look in 2017? Check out these minimally invasive procedures.

I have been in practice nearly 30 years and I have seen a lot of changes in the way we treat patients with aesthetic needs. I often run into old friends and people I went to college with who keep asking me when am I going to retire? But I don’t plan to retire, as I love what I do.
As aesthetic physicians, we see our patients more frequently and develop closer relationships than if we only did one or two surgeries in a lifetime. I get to know about my patients’ graduations, marriages and birth of their kids and grandchildren. This has come about because of the explosion of noninvasive procedures and aesthetic procedures that require frequent visits during the year.
Physicians and patients are very fortunate that with the advent of minimally invasive procedures and injectable products, they are able to maintain their youthful looks with minimal downside.
As we look to the future, there are so many excellent and new procedures that are available to patients, including Coolsculpt, Volbella, Voluma, Ultherapy, velashape, Radiesse, Restylane lift, Vbeam, Thermage. The list is endless!
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
