How to get your face to look fantastic for New Year’s Eve

2:51 Goran Dragic says the Heat 'doesn't have talent' to go through long lulls Pause

3:55 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to Heat's loss to the LA Clippers

2:26 Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington expects to be back soon

2:47 Heat's Justise Winslow talks stitches, slow starts and Celtics chippiness

1:42 Erik Spoelstra discusses the Heat's loss to the 76ers

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

1:02 Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market (warning graphic content)

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

1:35 La La Land