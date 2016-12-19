How to get your face to look fantastic for New Year’s Eve

Q. I have 12 days to get ready for New Year’s. I’ve got a great party that I have to go to and I want to look fantastic. What can I do to prepare?
A. Start drinking — water, that is! Hydration will make your skin look youthful and vibrant. A great food for hydration is watermelon. Not only is it mostly water (about 92 percent), but it has high magnesium and potassium levels — which rehydrate you.
In addition, I would highly recommend a hydra facial, a procedure that removes the old skin, hydrates your skin and revitalizes it with a vitamin infusion. It will make your face look fantastic for the big day.
I would also use Botox or Dysport to give you a brow lift and get rid of any wrinkles that might spoil the fun. Since you have plenty of time in case you get bruised, you can also use fillers. Worst case scenario — if you do get bruising, you can use the laser to dissipate the bruises. Volbella is a great product to shape your lips if you already have nice full lips. If you want fuller lips, you can use Juvederm or Restylane and Volumal.
If you want to give your face a temporary facelift, you can use Voluma and Restylane lift for the mid-face and cheek area. If you have deep nasal labial lines, you can also use Juvederm, Restylane and Radiesse. Make sure you pick an expert injector with an excellent aesthetic eye so they don’t make you look like you’re going to a Halloween party!
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
