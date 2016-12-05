How to get rid of a deep depression in your skin

Q. I had an accident when I was in my 20s and now I'm in my 50s. I had a bone fracture around my eye and it looked pretty good until recently when I noticed a deep depression. Is there anything I can do without surgery?
A. It sounds like you had an orbital rim fracture. I suspect you might have had a steel plate put in there. With age we lose some of the thickness of our skin and therefore your depression, which was being filled in with your fat, is more visible.
With all of the different types of fillers we have now, your problem should be easily solved. You may choose Radiesse, which is a filler that is calcium based and very much acts like bone. The results are immediate and it could last up to two years. Hyaluronic acid injectables such as Voluma, Restylane and Juvederm are also great products to use in order to camouflage the defect. These fillers can last anywhere from six months up to a year and a half.
While these are not long-term solutions, they can be used to maintain a smooth look for as long as you like. If, however, you choose to have a more permanent solution, you can use fat grafting. Fat is harvested from any part of your body — a plus! — then prepared so that it can be re-injected into your face. Fat grafting is a very reliable technique with permanent results.
You can choose whatever you like; these are all great options for you.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
