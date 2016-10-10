How to tighten your tummy through body contouring

Q. I am a 45-year-old woman who works out three times a week. I have great abs, but I still have a little bit of skin that wrinkles over my bikini when I bend down. Is there anything I can do short of a mini tummy tuck?
A. Until recently I would have told you there’s not much to do. With the recent explosion of minimally invasive procedures, I think there is one particular procedure that might be of interest to you. It is Ultherapy, which sends ultrasound waves underneath the skin. This causes contraction and forms elastic fibers that rejuvenates the skin.
In addition to forming elastic fibers the ultrasound waves help form collagen that tightens the skin. This procedure has primarily been used for facial skin tightening and is FDA-approved for this purpose. Like many other treatments, the initial FDA approval can be used in other procedures, which is known as an off-label procedure. Many times the off-label procedures are better than the initially FDA-approved procedure. Because of its beneficial effects, this procedure has become very popular as an off-label procedure in body contouring.
When choosing a physician or a practice, make sure they have had many years experience with the proper FDA-approved treatment. While this is not the perfect cure, it certainly will alleviate some of your anxiety in wearing a bikini.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
