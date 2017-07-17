Diving for a loose ball in basketball can often lead to shoulder injuries.
Jock Doc

July 17, 2017 10:10 PM

When a teenager dislocates his shoulder, surgery is often needed to stabilize it

By Dr. Harlan Selesnick

Q. Last night my 17-year-old son was playing basketball. While diving for a loose ball he dislocated his left shoulder. After a few minutes it went back in place. He had X-rays done that showed nothing was broken and he was given a sling. He was seen by an orthopedic surgeon who ordered an MRI scan but said my son will need surgery. This sounds aggressive and I wondered what treatment options there are.

A. When a shoulder pops out of place (dislocates) the structures stabilizing the shoulder get injured. There is a cartilage that surrounds the socket part of the shoulder (labrum) that acts as a bumper to prevent instability. The labrum usually tears off the bone and does not have the ability to heal itself.

In your son’s age group, he has a greater than 90 percent chance to have the shoulder dislocate again without surgery. The MRI scan will help determine the extent of the damage and see if a period of rehab and shoulder stabilization exercises have a chance to be effective. Fortunately, most surgical procedures can be done with a minimally invasive approach (arthroscopic surgery) with a high percentage of success.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.

