My hip hurts when I work out or cycle. What can I do?

Q.I have been working out regularly with a trainer and cycling for exercise. Over the last month the outside of my right hip has hurt. It feels better when I work out, but becomes painful and stiff when I sit down. It also wakes me at night when I roll over on my right side. I tried ibuprofen but it has not helped. I do not want to stop training and wonder what I should do?
A. A very common overuse injury in cyclists, runners and individuals who train in the gym is Iliotibial band friction syndrome. There is a band-like muscle that runs from the outside pelvis (Ilium) to the outside of the knee (tibia). If this muscle is too tight, it can rub on the outside of the hip and produce pain and stiffness. Symptoms worsen after a workout or when lying on it at night. The best treatment usually involves flexibility training that includes stretching exercises before and after a workout. Occasionally, if symptoms do not improve an injection of cortisone may help. I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon to confirm the diagnosis and arrange for a physical therapist to design a program to improve your symptoms and prevent further injury.
Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net.
