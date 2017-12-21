Book offers tips for ‘Food and Fitness after 50’

New Year traditions include parties, champagne, a midnight kiss and, frequently, resolutions for better health. Not always, but often, all these activities last about the same length of time. Not anymore. “Food and Fitness after 50” by Christine Rosenbloom and Bob Murray (Eat Right Press, 2018) will help you start and continue the goal of better health from this New Year to the next.
Never miss a local story.
Chris is a good friend and colleague, which made me have high expectations for this book. They were exceeded. While reading this you feel as if she and Bob are friendly counselors sharing their expertise and encouragement in an easy-to-read narrative. But be assured that their advice is based on the most current scientific evidence.
The book’s three sections are “Eat Well,” “Move Well” and “Be Well.” “Eat Well” includes healthy eating plans, tips on hydration, label reading, portion sizes and all you need to know about vitamins and minerals. In “Move Well,” I learned a new word, pleiotropic. It means producing more than one effect.
“Fitness is pleiotropic since it benefits physical, mental, and social health,” Bob says.
“Be Well” includes topics on weight management, sleep, social connections and strategies for illness and injuries. Each section contains a real life story describing how someone started their change towards better health, a self-assessment that helps the reader identify where they might most benefit from changes, a short interview with an expert, tips and strategies, myth busting and so much more. And have you ever wanted to ask an author what they do for breakfast, exercise etc.? Well Chris and Bob share their own eating and activity behaviors. And having speed-walked with Chris and her dogs I can assure you of her honesty.
This is an info-packed primer on achieving, maintaining and enjoying wellness and vitality in the second 50 years of life. And if you are in your 40s, you might want to get a head start.
Sheah Rarback is a registered dietitian on the faculty of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Follow her on Twitter @sheahrarback.
Comments